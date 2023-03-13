Breaking News
Shreyas Iyer suffers lower back pain again, doubtful for ODIs

Updated on: 13 March,2023 10:15 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
PTI |

Pain in his lower back forced Iyer to miss his batting turn on Day Four of the fourth Test here. There is a high possibility that Iyer could miss the three-match ODI series against Australia, starting March 17 in Mumbai

Shreyas Iyer


The Indian team and National Cricket Academy’s injury management has once again come under scanner with the recurrence of Shreyas Iyer’s back injury.


Pain in his lower back forced Iyer to miss his batting turn on Day Four of the fourth Test here. There is a high possibility that Iyer could miss the three-match ODI series against Australia, starting March 17 in Mumbai.



Also read: Shreyas Iyer declared fit for second Test


With World Cup being the most important tournament of the year and the player set to lead KKR in the IPL, it would be prudent if he takes rest for some time. Iyer had also missed the first Test in Nagpur due to a back issue before returning for the second game in Delhi.

