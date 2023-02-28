Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer in splits after Umesh Yadav bluffs Kohli in nets ahead of 3rd Test: Watch

Rohit Sharma-led Team India enter the Indore Test as firm favourites after having annihilated an out-of- sync Australia in the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Team India during a practice session on Tuesday (Pic Courtesy: AP)

But the job is far from done as the Men in Blue will now gun to inflict a clean sweep on the visitors. Ahead of an all-important clash starting Wednesday, the likes of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer were spotted practising slip catches with Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli in a brief session in Indore.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared several videos from the practice session on Tuesday, which saw the players being at their relaxed best, much in jovial spirits. However, in an unfamiliar sight during the session, Kohli took charge of fielding responsibilities and conducted a session of slip-catching practice for the teammates. The former India captain hit runs off Umesh Yadav and helped Gill and Iyer, who were embedded in the slip cordon, hone their skills ahead of the Indore Test.

In one such incident, just as Kohli went about hitting the ball, Yadav feigned his throw, leaving everyone in splits. Both Gill and Iyer were left amused at this juncture and Kohli also seemed to take delight in it. The drill, however, continued with Gill and Iyer living well up to Kohli’s expectations. Watch the full video here:

Kohli and Iyer have guaranteed their spots in the Playing XI for the Indore Test, in fact, Gill and Yadav too could be called in. Yadav’s place in the Playing XI depends on the selectors’ decision to rest either Mohammed Shami or Mohammed Siraj and if that happens, India could well capitalise on his unplayable reverse swings. Team India could also experiment with its opening combination amid KL Rahul’s struggle with form. In-form Gill, having been a part of an optimal training session, may find a place in the Playing XI replacing Rahul, thanks to his blistering double century in ODIs and a century in T20Is in recent times.