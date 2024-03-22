Ayesha Khan to Janhvi Kapoor, four actresses making their south film debut in 2024

These four actresses known for their work will be setting foot in the world of South cinema this year. Check out the list

This year marks an exciting time for the South Indian film industry as several talented actresses are set to make their debut in regional cinema, bringing a fresh wave of talent and enthusiasm to the screen. Among these actresses, Ayesha Khan is all set to dazzle audiences in Dulquer Salmaan's highly anticipated film 'Lucky Bhaskar'. With Dulquer Salmaan's established star power and Ayesha Khan's charisma, the film is poised to be a major success and a memorable debut for the actress.

Shanaya Kapoor, known for her Bollywood lineage, is venturing into South Indian cinema with a role in Mohanlal's 'Vrushabha'. Her transition into regional cinema signifies a growing trend of actors exploring diverse opportunities and expanding their horizons beyond traditional boundaries.

Akanksha Raajan is another actress to watch out for as she makes her debut in the film 'Maaya One'. Her entry into the South Indian film industry is met with anticipation, as audiences eagerly await her performance and contribution to the dynamic storytelling prevalent in regional cinema.

Last but certainly not least, Janhvi Kapoor is set to make waves in the South with her role in Jr NTR's 'Devara'. Known for her acting prowess and dedication to her craft, Janhvi Kapoor's entry into South Indian cinema adds star power and excitement to the project.

Janhvi Kapoor recently announced her second telugu film with Ram Charan that is tentatively titled RC16. The film has music by AR Rahman.

These talented actresses bring a wealth of talent, diversity, and fresh perspectives to the South Indian film industry. As audiences eagerly await their performances, these actresses are poised to make a lasting impact and carve their niche in the vibrant world of South Indian cinema.