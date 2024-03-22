Breaking News
One dead, two injured after falling into sewer drain in Malad
Shahu Maharaj, Praniti Shinde in Congress' first list of Maharashtra
Excise policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED
Car carrying Ramdas Athawale, his wife meets with accident; both unhurt
Man booked for raping woman repeatedly, extorting Rs 5 lakh in Navi Mumbai
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Ayesha Khan to Janhvi Kapoor four actresses making their south film debut in 2024
<< Back to Elections 2024

Ayesha Khan to Janhvi Kapoor, four actresses making their south film debut in 2024

Updated on: 22 March,2024 09:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

These four actresses known for their work will be setting foot in the world of South cinema this year. Check out the list

Ayesha Khan to Janhvi Kapoor, four actresses making their south film debut in 2024

Ayesha Khan and Janhvi Kapoor

Listen to this article
Ayesha Khan to Janhvi Kapoor, four actresses making their south film debut in 2024
x
00:00

This year marks an exciting time for the South Indian film industry as several talented actresses are set to make their debut in regional cinema, bringing a fresh wave of talent and enthusiasm to the screen. Among these actresses, Ayesha Khan is all set to dazzle audiences in Dulquer Salmaan's highly anticipated film 'Lucky Bhaskar'. With Dulquer Salmaan's established star power and Ayesha Khan's charisma, the film is poised to be a major success and a memorable debut for the actress.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayesha Khan (@ayeshaakhan_official)



Shanaya Kapoor, known for her Bollywood lineage, is venturing into South Indian cinema with a role in Mohanlal's 'Vrushabha'. Her transition into regional cinema signifies a growing trend of actors exploring diverse opportunities and expanding their horizons beyond traditional boundaries.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤍 (@shanayakapoor02)

Akanksha Raajan is another actress to watch out for as she makes her debut in the film 'Maaya One'. Her entry into the South Indian film industry is met with anticipation, as audiences eagerly await her performance and contribution to the dynamic storytelling prevalent in regional cinema.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AK Entertainments (@akentsofficial)

Last but certainly not least, Janhvi Kapoor is set to make waves in the South with her role in Jr NTR's 'Devara'. Known for her acting prowess and dedication to her craft, Janhvi Kapoor's entry into South Indian cinema adds star power and excitement to the project.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor recently announced her second telugu film with Ram Charan that is tentatively titled RC16. The film has music by AR Rahman. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

These talented actresses bring a wealth of talent, diversity, and fresh perspectives to the South Indian film industry. As audiences eagerly await their performances, these actresses are poised to make a lasting impact and carve their niche in the vibrant world of South Indian cinema.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

janhvi kapoor ram charan south cinema Shanaya Kapoor Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK