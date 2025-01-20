Basil Joseph is a successful director and actor in Malayalam cinema. It has been a while since he has directed a film. However, he revealed his future plans with Mammootty and Mohanlal

Basil Joseph

Basil Joseph is one of the most successful director and actor from the Malayalam film industry. The past year saw his growth and versatility as an actor with back to back hits at the box office followed by critical acclaim. While the filmmaker has been roped in by Bollywood to direct the ambitious Shaktimaan film starring Ranveer Singh, the big question that looms is whether he will be directing the big Ms of Mollywood.

Basil Joseph on his films with Mohanlal and Mammotty

The big Ms of Mollywood- Mammotty and Mohanlal are undoubtedly the best in the business and continue to experiment with the rules and embrace the vision of newcomers. Therefore the thought of Mammootty and Mohanlal in a film directed by Basil Joseph will be a treat for cinema lovers. Recently, in an interview, while promoting his recently released film 'Pravinkoodu Shappu', Joseph said that he plans to team up with Mammootty and Mohanlal for his upcoming projects. While he has ideas on the script, he is unsure of the timeline of the films.

"I also wish the movies would happen soon. It’s not under my control, that’s the reason why the projects are not happening soon,” he said talking to Sillymonks Mollywood. The filmmaker said that there are a couple of projects in the pipeline and are in the scripting stage.

He expressed confidence that the projects with Mohanlal and Mammootty would come to fruition at the right time.

Meanwhile, Basil has started the years with the film 'Pravinkoodu Shappu' which has been receiving rave reviews.

Mammootty and Mohanlal's work front

Mammootty will soon be seen in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s first Malayalam film, ‘Dominic and The Ladies Purse’. The trailer shows Mammootty playing a boastful detective called Dominic, who runs a detective agency called the Dominic Detective Agency. Dominic gives the impression of a man who is interested in singing his own praises. He often brags about his skills to his greenhorn assistant (played by Gokul Suresh), who admires all his moves. The plot thickens when an elderly relative of Dominic finds an unclaimed ladies purse at a hospital and asks him to find its owner for her. What starts off as a simple case then turns murky. The trailer gives away the fact that the film will be both thrilling and at the same time, highly entertaining with the boastful detective being responsible for bringing in the laughs. The film, which is scheduled to release on January 23, has triggered huge interest as this is Gautham Vasudev Menon’s first film in Malayalam as a director.

Mohanlal, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his film Thudarum co-starring Shobana. The two will be reuniting after a long time. The film will hit the theatres on January 31.