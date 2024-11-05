This heist drama has crossed an impressive Rs 13 crore this weekend, making it the first Bengali film in 2024 to reach such heights at the box office.

Bohurupi has proved to be a success at the box office

Bengali film Bohurupi holds its ground despite Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham 3 dominating Diwali weekend

Bengali cinema seems to have witnessed a groundbreaking achievement as Bohurupi, directed by the iconic duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, continues to set records. This heist drama has crossed an impressive Rs 13 crore this weekend, making it the first Bengali film in 2024 to reach such heights at the box office. Despite competing with high-profile releases like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham 3, Bohurupi has captivated audiences across the country, proving its widespread appeal.

Bohurupi crosses an extraordinary milestone

This Diwali weekend, the film celebrated an extraordinary milestone with 150 houseful shows in just three days. The enthusiasm for Bohurupi remains unstoppable, even as the number of screenings drastically reduced for the two big Hindi releases giving stiff competition. The powerful storytelling and masterful direction of Nandita and Shiboprosad continue to draw crowds and elevate the film to new successes.

“It’s been heartening to see Bohurupi hold its own alongside major blockbusters,” said director duo Nandita and Shiboprosad. “This journey has shown that Bengali cinema can thrive on a national scale. We are grateful for the love and support from audiences, which fuels our commitment to telling stories that matter.”

Bengali film Bohurupi released nationally

Bohurupi was released on October 18 across the nation in multiple cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bangalore, on public demand. The film was made under the budget of Rs 4 crore, and it has been receiving enormous love from the audience. The film stars Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Abir Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty and Koushani Mukherjee in the lead roles.

With no signs of slowing down, Bohurupi is set to maintain its momentum and redefine what is possible for regional films. This heist drama shattered previous records with a landmark Rs 11.04 CR in its opening weekend, achieving the biggest box office debut of 2024 for any Bengali film. Surpassing even their own previous hit, Belashuru, Bohurupi has become Nandita and Shiboprosad’s highest-grossing film to date. Known for their deep understanding of the Bengali audience, this iconic duo has set a new benchmark with Bohurupi, proving once again that Bengali cinema has a reach and impact that extends beyond borders.