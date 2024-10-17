'Bohurupi', directed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, continues to shatter all records with its box office collection, beating two Bollywood films, Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Bohurupi poster

Listen to this article Despite 2 big Bollywood releases starring Alia Bhatt and Rajkummar Rao, Bohurupi earns Rs 5 cr at Bengal BO x 00:00

Despite the release of two big Bollywood films starring Alia Bhatt and Rajkummar Rao, Bohurupi has earned Rs 5 crore at the Bengal Box Office. Windows Production's latest released feature film, 'Bohurupi', directed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, continues to shatter all records with its box office collection, beating two Bollywood films, Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The film stars Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Abir Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty and Koushani Mukherjee in the lead roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is releasing on October 18 across the nation in multiple cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bangalore, on public demand.

Bohurupi has created a new high with its BO collection

Directed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, Bohurupi has created a new high with its latest box office collection of Rs 5 crore, surpassing its making budget just within the 6 days of its release. The Bengali audience chose the film Bohurupi over Bollywood star Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra and Rajkummar Rao starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video; seeing such response from the cinegoers, the theatre owners have increased approximately 42 shows across the state.

The film was made under the budget of Rs 4 crore, and it has been receiving enormous love from the audience, and within a week it not only made money but also created more screen numbers based on the audience demand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abir Chatterjee (@itsmeabirchatterjee)

'It is likely to be the biggest hit in our career'

Talking about the new achievement, the director of the film Shiboprosad Mukherjee said, “Last year, Nandita Roy and I released our directorial venture, Raktabeej, for the first time during Durga Puja. We tasted immense success with the political thriller, which was a runaway blockbuster. That gave us the courage to bring Bohurupi this year, and the collections have been very encouraging, with theatres registering 3.40 lakh footfall in 7 days.”

"It is our biggest budget venture and is likely to be the biggest hit in our career. We strongly feel that content is the king, and if you provide the audience with what they want, they will fill up the theatres,” he signed off.

As the film is drawing more audience to the theatre throughout the weekdays, post the festivity of Durga Puja, considering the fact that there's no Bengali film to be released theatrically during Diwali, the trade is abuzz that the film is likely to cross Rs 12 crore soon!