Bhojpuri film actor Sudip Pandey passes away in Mumbai

Bhojpuri film actor Sudip Pandey passes away due to heart attack

Updated on: 15 January,2025 09:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Bhojpuri movie actor Sudip Pandey has passed away. According to several reports, he passed away following a heart attack. Following his demise, a friend of the actor reportedly said that he was going through a very difficult time owing to his career. He said that Pandey's film career was not going as well has he had wanted it to. 


Sudip has worked in many Bhojpuri movies like Bahiniya, Pyar Mein, Balwa, and Dharti. He had recently started shooting for the second part of Paro Patna Wali. Sudip's friend also said that he had made a Hindi film Victor and he lost a lot of money as the film didn't do well.


During the Bihar Assembly elections, the actor joined the NCP and he also got a post in the party. Bhojpuri actor Sudip Pandey earlier lived in Andheri, Mumbai but was currently living in Taloja, Navi Mumbai.


