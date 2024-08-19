Breaking News
Rapper Hanumankind to make acting debut with ‘Rifle Club’, on-screen dad Anurag Kashyap shares first look

Updated on: 19 August,2024 12:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Hanumankind became a global sensation after his song ’Big Dawgs’ received a raving response upon its release on July 10. It has garnered over 57 million views on YouTube and it currently ranks number 4 on the list of global top music videos

Hanumankind Pic/Instagram

Rapper Hunmankind, who is making waves in the music space after the success of his single ‘Big Dawgs’, is all set to make his acting debut. Filmmaker Aashiq Abu's Malayalam film ‘Rifle Club’ will feature the viral sensation whose real name is Sooraj Cherukat as Bheera. Anurag Kashyap who plays his father in the film, captioned the first look from the film as, “My volatile son.” 


The poster shows the Bengaluru-based recording artiste in a retro avatar wearing sunglasses and holding a gun. 



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)


Hanumankind became a global sensation after his song ’Big Dawgs’ received a raving response upon its release on July 10. It has garnered over 57 million views on YouTube and it currently ranks number 4 on the list of global top music videos. The song, penned and composed by the artiste, gained popularity for its political lyrics on the theme of identity and its creative music video set within a classic carnival attraction known as the 'wall of death'.

The music video for ‘Big Dawgs’ is produced by Kalmi Reddy and directed by Bijoy Shetty. Previously, Hanumankind's gangsta rap song ‘The Last Dance’ -- composed by Sushin Shyam -- featured in the soundtrack of the Malayalam action comedy ‘Aavesham’ starring Fahadh Faasil.

Coming to Anurag Kashyap, the filmmaker is garnering praise for his acting chops in the web series ‘Bad Cop’ as well as Netflix’s ‘Maharaja’ starring Vijay Sethupathi. 

Kashyap, who is known for films like 'Gulaal', 'Dev.D', and 'Gangs of Wasseypur', among others earlier admitted he would never cast himself in any project. 

He told IANS, "If I see as a director, mein kabhi khud ko cast nahi karunga (I will never cast myself in any project as a director). But, yes somehow things worked in this (project). The thing is, I prefer to direct and write any day. Production is also a very heavy thing for me, 'majburi mein karna padta hai, kyunki meri filmon se log darr jaate hain' (I have to do it out of compulsion because people get scared of my films).”

‘Rifle Club’ also stars Dileesh Pothan, Vani Viswanath, Vijayaraghavan, Vincy Aloshious, Ramzan Muhammed, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Unnimaya Prasad. 

(With inputs from Agencies)

