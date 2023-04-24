Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestant Chalaki Chanti admitted in ICU after suffering heart attack

Reportedly, Chalaki Chanti was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain. It is said that he is stable and is responding well to the treatment. However, an official update on his health is awaited

Chalaki Chanti

Telugu comedy actor Chalaki Chanti was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after he suffered a heart attack on April 22. He is being treated in the Intensive Care Unite (ICU). His family and friends are yet to share an update regarding his health.

Reportedly, Chalaki Chanti was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain. It is said that he is stable and is responding well to the treatment. However, an official update on his health is awaited.

Chalaki Chanti goes by the name Vinay Mohan off screen. Chanti first worked for Tata Indicom before beginning to do mime at tank bund tourist boat trips. His show Chanti Banti earned him the moniker Chanti after he joined Radio Mirchi as an RJ. He is well known for his comedy timing and has appeared in the comedy show called 'Jabardasth' which airs on ETV. While he rose to fame with his gigs on 'Jabardasth', he was also seen in Bigg Boss Telugu 6 which was hosted by Nagarjuna. However, he left the reality show midway.

