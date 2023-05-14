Birthday Special: From 'Ready' to 'Hello Guru Prema Kosame', Ram Pothineni films you can watch on OTT platforms

On Ram Pothineni's film, we recommend some of his hit films that you can watch on OTT platforms

Ram Pothineni. Pic/Instagram

Ram Pothineni is an actor who works primarily in Telugu-language films. The actor made his debut in 2006 with the film 'Devadasu'. Post that he featured in the commercially and critically successful film 'Ready' in 2018. He has since then been featured in films like 'Kandireega', 'Vunnadhi Okate', 'Hello Guru Prema Kosame', among others.

On his birthday, we recommend some of his films you can watch on OTT platforms:

Devadasu:

In 2006, Ram made his debut with this film directed by YVS Chowdhary. The film revolves is centered around Devadas (Ram) a poor student and Bhanumati (Illean D'Cruz) a rich NRI who fall in love. However, Bhanumati's influential father separates them and Ram follows them to the USA to win her back.

Where to watch: YouTube

Ready

If you have watched Salman Khan-starrer 'Ready' and liked it, you will like this film too. Salman Khan and Asin-starrer was a remake of Ram Pothineni and Genelia D'Souza's 'Ready'. Ram's character Chandu accidentally meets Genelia's character Pooja and they fall in love. But Chandu plots a plan to improve her family members and marry her with their consent.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and YouTube

Nenu Sailaja

Released in 2016, the film stars Ram Pothineni and Keerthy Suresh. The film revolves around how two childhood friends meet after years and one falls in love with the other. The film takes us through the journey of Ram's character attempting to impress Keerthy's character.

Where to watch: Jio Cinema, Sun NXT

Kandireega:

After a string of flops, Ram emerged with his film. Also starring Hansika Motwani, the film is a tale of romance and gangster drama.

Where to watch: Zee 5

Hello Guru Prema Kosame

Sanju (Ram) moves to city life from his village and falls for his family friend's daughter. However, the girl's father is against the alliance and Sanju does everything in his capacity to win him over

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video