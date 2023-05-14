When Ram Pothineni spoke about becoming a chain smoker while shooting for 'Pushpa' director Sukumar's film

Last year, during the promotions of his film The Warrior, Ram recalled how he became a chain smoker while shooting for a film

Telugu film star Ram Pothineni was last seen in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual film 'The Warrior'. During the promotion of the film last year, the actor revealed that he became a chain smoker only for the sake of playing a role in one of his films.

Actors who have never smoked in real life sometimes pick up cigarettes for roles in their films to give it an authentic touch. Ram Pothineni recounted an example of such an encounter, and how he became a chain smoker following attempted impersonation of his character.

"I was 18 when I shot 'Jagadam'. While filming, I had to smoke a lot of cigarettes. I had never smoked before in my life," Ram Pothineni had said in one of his interviews.

He explained why he became a chain smoker: "My director, Sukumar, has a keen eye for detail. During the filming of 'Jagadam,' he was not satisfied with the way I held the smokes in my hand. So I started this habit, without realising that I had quickly become a chain smoker ".

"However, I made it a point to quit smoking on the final day of Jagadam's filming, and so did I," Ram explained.

Ram Pothineni is now looking forward to the release of his upcoming pan-India film with Boyapati Srinu. The film will hit the theatres on October 20. On his birthday on Monday, the makers will drop the first glimpse and title of the film.

