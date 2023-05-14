Ram Pothineni fans to get a surprise from makers of his upcoming film with Boyapati

During the promotions of Naga Chaitanya's Telugu film 'Custody', producer Srinvasaa Chitturi said that the first glimpse of the Ram Pothinenni-Boyapati project will be out on May 15

Ram Pothineni

Ram Pothineni will be turning a year older on May 15. While fans are expecting a new poster of the teaser release from his upcoming film, Sri Sravanthi Movies announced that they have one surprise in store for the fans of the actor.

During the promotions of Naga Chaitanya's Telugu film 'Custody', producer Srinvasaa Chitturi said that the first glimpse of the Ram Pothinenni-Boyapati project will be out on May 15. The glimpse will be launched without the title, he confirmed. “The shooting is progressing at a brisk pace continuously. We’ll launch the film’s teaser for Ram’s birthday,” the producer shared.

In the film, Sreeleela will be seen playing the female lead in the much-anticipated actioner that will reportedly feature Urvashi Rautela in a special number. The music will be composed by S Thaman. The musician is teaming up with Boyapati Srinu again after Akhanda. along with South Indian languages, the film also be releasing in Hindi language on October 20. The same banner had also backed Ram’s previous film 'The Warrior', written and directed by N Lingusamy, a box office failure.

Meanwhile, Ram Pothineni's film 'Ready' will be re-released in theatres today on account of his birthday celebrations.

Meanwhile, apart from the pan-India project Ram Pothineni is reportedly planning to join hands with Puri Jagannath for the sequel of 'iSmart Shankar'. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same. While promoting the Telugu version of 'Vendhu Thanindadhu Kadu' last year, Gautham Menon revealed he and Ram were in talks for a project under Sri Sravanthi Movies.

