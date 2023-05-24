As the 'PS-2' star Karthi turns a year older on May 25, we take a look at the actor's top 7 stylish looks!

Indian actor Karthik Sivakumar, professionally known as Karthi, is a name that needs no introduction. Karthi was recently seen in the Mani Ratnam magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan II' alongside actors Aishwarya Rai bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Sobhita Dhulipala and Trisha Krishnan. While the star's acting chops have made waves down South, Karthi's fans from Japan have also flown in to watch the star on the silver screens.

As Karthi turns a year older on May 25, we take a look at the actor's top 7 looks!

For the promotion of his film 'Viruman', Karthi treated his fans with a yacht picture of himself in Malaysia. The star looked dashing in a white sweatshirt, paired with a blue coat and beige trousers. Karthi topped off the look with a pair of uber cool sunglasses

Rocking a traditional attire, Karthi looks dapper in a veshti and a gold shirt.

For the trailer launch event of his mega-hit film, 'Ponniyin Selvan II', Karthi slipped into a classy black bandhgala jacket, paired with a matching kurta and loafers. The outfit was designed by the Rohit Gandhi Rahul Khanna label.

Looking crisp as always, Karthi opted for a black tuxedo which featured a quirky gold chain detail at either sides of the jacket.

Keeping up with the co-ord trend, Karthi donned a gray hoodie with matching tracks as he paired his look with a black tee and sunglasses.

Bringing back stripes, Karthi threw on a black overcoat with white stripes. A fan took to the comments section as they hilariously wrote, "TN govt plz arrest him he's stole my heart"

Treating his fans with yet another look, Karthi rocked a beige shirt with a waist belt and matching trousers. To top off the look, the actor opted for a pair of tan brown oxford shoes.

Talking about 'Ponniyin Selvan', Karthi considers Mani Ratnam as his mentor and was ready to take up any role in the film - even of a horse - because he did nott want to miss his chance of working with the director who is known for films like 'Roja', 'Bombay', 'Guru' and 'Yuva' among several others.