Japanese fans travel to Chennai to see 'PS-2', Karthi welcomes them home

Karthi posing with fans from Japan who came to Chennai to watch PS-2 with Tamil audience

Fans of star Karthi flew down from Japan to see his latest release 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' with Tamil audience. However, the large-hearted actor welcomed them home to interact with them. Having learnt from their visit, Karthi took out time to meet and interact with them. Pictures of the actor with his "international" fans are doing the rounds on social media.

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and shared a gamut of pictures and captioned it: "#PonniyinSelvan | After #Rajini it's for #Karthi !! Karthi fans from Japan came to Chennai, to watch #PonniyinSelvan2 with Tamil audience. Apparently, they watched movie for about 4 times and also happened to meet actor Karthi at his residence."

In the Mani Ratnam directorial, Karthi plays Vandhiyathevan. The film also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Virkam, Jayam Ravi and Sobhita Dhulipala, among many others.

Meanwhile 'PS-2' performed well at the first weekend at the global box office. The film collected Rs 170 crores at the worldwide box office, in its first three days. Although the box office numbers are lower than the first part, 'Ponniyin Selvan I', by around 20 per cent, as a standalone film, the numbers are third best for any Tamil film, behind Rajinikanth's '2.0' and 'PS I'.

The Vikram-starrer is observing a hold, which is similar to the first part but rallying 20 per cent lower. Although, the sequel to the 2022 blockbuster epic drama, 'Ponniyin Selvan I', 'Ponniyin Selvan II' has packed the biggest opening weekend among Tamil films for the year 2023. Reportedly, the 'PS II' has collected significantly more than Thalapathy Vijay's 'Varisu' and Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu' in its opening weekend.

As per trade reports, the 'Ponniyin Selvan' franchise has the potential to become the 'highest-grossing' Tamil franchise at the global box office. With a gross collection of over Rs 90 crores in India and around Rs 80 crores overseas, the 'Ponniyin Selvan' franchise has a good chance to become the biggest Tamil-origin franchise in terms of gross collections, crossing Rajinikanth's 2010 sci-fi action film, 'Enthiran' (Robot), but it is still early to say.

(With inputs from IANS)