As per trade reports, the 'Ponniyin Selvan' franchise has the potential to become the 'highest-grossing' Tamil franchise at the global box office

A still from the movie, 'Ponniyin Selvan II' (Pic courtesy: Twitter)

Listen to this article 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' 1st Weekend Worldwide Box Office Collection: Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer period drama earns Rs 170 cr in 3 days x 00:00

Mani Ratnam's Tamil period drama, 'Ponniyin Selvan II' performed well at the first weekend at the global box office. The multi-starrer Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, 'Ponniyin Selvan II' collected Rs 170 crores at the worldwide box office, in its first three days.

Although the box office numbers are lower than the first part, 'Ponniyin Selvan I', by around 20 per cent, as a standalone film, the numbers are third best for any Tamil film, behind Rajinikanth's '2.0' and 'PS I'.

The Vikram-starrer is observing a hold, which is similar to the first part but rallying 20 per cent lower. Although, the sequel to the 2022 blockbuster epic drama, 'Ponniyin Selvan I', 'Ponniyin Selvan II' has packed the biggest opening weekend among Tamil films for the year 2023. Reportedly, the 'PS II' has collected significantly more than Thalapathy Vijay's 'Varisu' and Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu' in its opening weekend.

As per trade reports, the 'Ponniyin Selvan' franchise has the potential to become the 'highest-grossing' Tamil franchise at the global box office. With a gross collection of over Rs 90 crores in India and around Rs 80 crores overseas, the 'Ponniyin Selvan' franchise has a good chance to become the biggest Tamil-origin franchise in terms of gross collections, crossing Rajinikanth's 2010 sci-fi action film, 'Enthiran' (Robot), but it is still early to say.

IN PHOTOS: From Kartik Aaryan to Sayani Gupta, stars at the industry screening of PS-2

The biggest market for 'Ponniyin Selvan II' is India, out of which 60 per cent collection has come from Tamil Nadu and the remaining 40 per cent collection has come from Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and some parts of North India.

As far as the global collection of 'PS II' is concerned, countries like USA and Canada are the leading contributors who owe up to 30 per cent of international box office collection.

Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala calls 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' co-star Jayam Ravi 'hardworking' as she drops a pic of him taking a nap

It should be noted that Tamil cinema has grown exceptionally on the international level over the past few years. It is the second biggest Indian movie industry after Bollywood internationally.

Starring Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sobhita Dhulipala among several others in pivotal roles, 'Ponniyin Selvan II' released last Friday, on April 28.