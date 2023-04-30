Sobhita Dhulipala calls 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' co-star Jayam Ravi 'hardworking' as she drops a pic of him taking a nap

Sobhita who caught Jayam sleeping on the set secretly clicked photos of the Kollywood actor, posted them on Instagram with an evenly funny caption, and tried to pull Jayam's leg

(Pics courtesy: Sobhita Dhulipala/ Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sobhita Dhulipala who is basking in the success of her recently released period drama, 'Ponniyin Selvan 2', has been posting a lot of unseen BTS (behind the scenes) photos from the sets of the Mani Ratnam directorial, 'PS-2'.

Making her fans and social media followers go laugh out loud, Dhulipala dropped a string of hilarious photos featuring herself and her 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' co-star Jayam Ravi, where the famous Tamil actor can be seen taking a nap while sitting on a chair.

Sobhita who caught Jayam sleeping on the set secretly clicked photos of the Kollywood actor, posted them on Instagram with an evenly funny caption, and tried to pull Jayam's leg. Sharing the BTS photos, Sobhita wrote, "Hardworking Yaanai Paagan #PS2 @jayamravi_official".

While in the first photo, which is a selfie, where Sobhita is seen smiling and Jayam, who plays the mighty Chola prince — Arul Mozhi Varman, is seen at a distance sitting in a plastic chair and napping, the other photos show the 'Made In Heaven' star laughing while reading the script.

The actor who plays the role of Vaanathi, the princess of Kodumbalur, concluded her BTS special latest Instagram post with a stunning mirror selfie, where she is looking like an absolute royal princess, all decked up in traditional South Indian gold jewellery.

South beauty Trisha Krishnan who is also a part of the epic saga, 'PS-2' wrote 'Hahahahahahaha' as she reacted to Sobhita's latest Instagram post. Trisha Krishnan who is a massive star in the Tamil film industry, plays Kundavai aka Ilaiya Piratti, the Chola princess and the daughter of Emperor Sundara Chola.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' is the sequel to the superhit Tamil language period drama, 'Ponniyin Selvan I' which was released last year on September 30.

Apart from Shobita, Jayam Ravi and Trisha Krishnan, the two-part film series also stars Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prakash Raj, Prabhu, and R. Sarathkumar in pivotal roles.

Last seen in 'The Night Manager', the Disney+Hotstar web series alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor, Sobhita is all set to reprise her role of Tara Khanna in season two of Amazon Prime Video's drama series, 'Made In Heaven'. Dhulipala will also be seen in the American action thriller film, 'Monkey Man' opposite Dev Patel.