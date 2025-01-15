Bobby Deol has made his Telugu debut with Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Daaku Maharaj. He says he feels blessed to have received so much love from fans in the Telugu film industry

Bobby Deol on the sets of Daaku Maharaj

Bobby Deol has entered the Telugu film industry with a bang, delivering a standout performance in his debut film Daaku Maharaaj. Known for his diverse roles and recent success in Animal, Bobby has once again proven his mettle by embracing a massy yet stylish character in this action-packed drama. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film has not only received critical acclaim but also struck a chord with audiences, showcasing Bobby’s ability to excel in yet another cinematic space.

Bobby Deol on his Telugu debut

Speaking about the film, Bobby shared, "Well, this is an exciting time in my life. It's the beginning of the year and our first Telugu film releases and it's doing so well. I think Bobby Kolli, the director, has done a great job in bringing out a very massy subject for the audiences and giving it so much of style and attitude, and working with him has been amazing. He is a good soul. And talking about Bala Sir—he is the God of the Masses. He says a line, and people go crazy. Bobby has brought a different side of him, and Bala Sir is such an amazing personality. I really feel blessed."

With Daaku Maharaaj making waves, Bobby Deol is all set to continue his winning streak with an exciting lineup of projects. He is reportedly part of the highly anticipated Alpha and will soon be collaborating with Tamil superstar Vijay in Thalapathy 69. Additionally, Bobby is set to work with renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on an untitled project, promising fans more extraordinary performances in the near future.

Daaku Maharaaj doing well at the box office

The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and Chandhini Chowdary among others. Daaku Maharaaj has also been written by Bobby Kolli. It opened to mixed reviews. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the domestic box office within three days of its release. The film released in theatres on January 12.