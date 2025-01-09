The pre-release event of Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming Telugu film Daaku Maharaaj has been cancelled. The decision was taken after the Tirupati stampede claimed six lives

Nandamuri Balakrishna aka Balayya's upcoming film 'Daaku Maharaaj' pre-release event was scheduled to happen on Thursday, January 9. However, in light of the tragic incident at Tirupati on Wednesday night, the makers of the film cancelled the event. The film directed by Bobby Kolli is scheduled for release on January 12.

The grand pre-release event of 'Daaku Maharaaj' was scheduled to take place in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The actor's son-in-law minister Nara Lokesh was set to grace the event as chief guest. However, owing to the Tirupati stampede that claimed six lives, the makers decided to not hold the event. On Thursday morning, the film's production house, Sithara Entertainment announced that the pre-release event was cancelled.

They wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “In light of the recent events in Tirupati, our team is deeply affected by the tragic incident that has occurred. It is heart-wrenching to see such an incident occur at the Lord Venkateswara temple - a place of devotion, hope for millions and a cherished part of our families' traditions.”

They added, “Given the circumstances we feel it is not appropriate to proceed with #DaakuMaharaaj Pre Release Event as planned. With a heavy heart and utmost respect for the devotion and sentiments of the people, we have decided to call off today’s event. We hope for your understanding and support during this difficult time!!”

In light of the recent events in Tirupati, our team is deeply affected by the tragic incident that has occurred. . It is heart-wrenching to see such an incident occur at the Lord Venkateswara temple -… — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) January 9, 2025

About the Tirupati stampede

Six devotees died and nearly 40 more were injured in the stampede at Bairagi Patteda near MGM School in Tirupati on Wednesday night as hundreds of them jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills. Hundreds of devotees turned up from across the country for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam commencing from January 10.

Tirupati Collector S Venkateswar informed that adequate arrangements are in place ahead of the Vaikunth Ekadasi which gets underway on Friday. Vaikunta Dwara Darshan is scheduled to be held at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple from January 10 to 19. It allows devotees to pass through the sacred gate to receive Lord Venkateswara's blessings.

About Daaku Maharaaj

Written and Directed by Bobby Kolli, ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ is scheduled to release on January 12 for the festival of Sankranti.. It also stars Bobby Deol in the negative role marking his debut in Tollywood. The first-look video featured Balakrishna in a dacoit avatar. The film also stars Pragya Jaiswal who will be reuniting with NBK.

The film, which has music by Thaman S, has cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by Niranjan Devaramane and Ruben. Screenplay for the film is by K Chakravarthy Reddy while dialogues have been penned by Bhanu and Nandu. Stunts have been choreographed by V Venkat.