Bosco Martis drops BTS moments with NTR Jr from 'Devara' shoot in Thailand

Updated on: 23 June,2024 06:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Janhvi recently expressed her immense gratitude and excitement about being a part of 'Devara: Part 1'

Choreographer Bosco Martis recently delighted fans by sharing an unseen picture with actor NTR Jr. from Thailand where the actor is shooting for a melody for the upcoming action thriller 'Devara.'


Martis took to his Instagram account on Saturday to post a candid snapshot from what appeared to be a set. In the picture, both Martis and NTR Jr. are beaming with smiles as they pose for the camera.


Alongside the photo, Martis added a caption expressing his excitement, stating, "At last we get to VIBE with the exceptionally talented @jrntr #devara #boscocaesar @blmdancestudios @boscolesliemartis"


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bosco Martis (@boscomartis)

NTR Jr is also joined by his co-star Janhvi Kapoor who is currently shooting a romantic melody in the picturesque locations of Thailand.

The upcoming film 'Devara' promises to blend Martis's choreographic brilliance with NTR Jr.'s charismatic performance, set against the backdrop of an action-packed narrative. Fans eagerly anticipate more updates from this dynamic collaboration between Martis and NTR Jr.

Directed by Koratala Siva, 'Devara' will unfold in two parts.

The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Saif Ali Khan is also a part of the film, which was earlier scheduled to release on October 10, will now hit the theatres on September 27.

Janhvi recently expressed her immense gratitude and excitement about being a part of 'Devara: Part 1'.

"My character is very entertaining. I had a great time on that set because the way those people carry out their work with love, the way they do it, the passion with which they do their work, their stories are so beautiful. They present every story with conviction. It is very unique, a different temperament, passion, attitude is there in their films. And I consider myself very lucky to have got this opportunity," she said.

The buzz around 'Devara: Part 1' has been growing steadily, especially after NTR Jr's recent comments during an event in Hyderabad.

The actor assured fans that the wait for the film would be worth it, stating, "It's my promise to you all that the wait for Devara will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases."

His words have only heightened the anticipation for the film, which promises gripping action sequences and an extraordinary musical score.

