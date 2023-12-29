Bosco Martis, man behind Pathaan and Fighter's viral hook steps, calls out Bollywood filmmakers for not giving due credit to choreographers

Fighter choreographer Bosco Martis, one half of Bosco-Caesar, has called out filmmakers for not giving them credit for choreographing hit tracks during film marketing

Ace Bollywood choreographer Bosco Martis has highlighted the issue of credit for his community in film promotion material. Bosco is known for creating viral hook steps for songs in films like Main Tera Hero, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Pathaan, War, and the upcoming film 'Figher'. For a century, dance and song have played a pivotal role in Indian cinema. Songs and dance sequences are also used as effective promotional tools to market films as they have better recall value. Ahead of the release of Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, Bosco has directed people's attention to how choreographers often get overlooked during film marketing.

The choreographed who created the steps for the recent songs 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' and 'Sher Khul Gaye' from 'Fighter' shared a dance reel on his handle and wrote, "My oath to the future of choreographers. It’s been 22 years we been doing choreography and still find it a struggle to put our names on any promotional material of movies. Where the song and dance are celebrated by the nation and also worldwide. I have shared so many reels of aspiring dancers and the ones who love to dance on our songs we have choreographed."

"But sometimes it’s so sad to say that nobody knows who has choreographed the song till we don’t push our names. Off late we felt the heat when we could not see our names promotional material of the song where in the music director is mentioned and not the choreographer."

"I guess it’s high time the choreographers should be celebrated. When the Music Directors , Lyricst , Singer or the Writer is celebrated then why not the Choreographer who makes the actors and the nation Dance . It’s heartbreaking! . Hoping there will be corrections made for the future of Choreographers and their names will be mentioned on all promotional platforms specially on posters, radio or another promotional material in relation to the song choreographed .Hope the choreographers wake up to this and definitely fight for the rights . Long live dancing and entertainment," he added.

His comment section was son flooded with support from choreographers.

"Glad you spoke about it for the entire fraternity and for the future generations of choreographers… nothing can be more special than recognition for any artist for their craft… thank you so much putting it out there.. keep inspiring ð¥love you," wrote choreographer Rahul Shetty.

Choreographer Piyush Bhagat wrote, "Thank you for putting this message across. I hope now people take it seriously because now its coming from you such a senior technician, Me & my partner has struggled so much for this basic recognition and most of the companies and production houses forgets to put the name of the Choreographer. And when you stand for it, It comes across as if we are so desperate or we have an attitude problem or arrogance of our job. And also for those people who are trying to understand what are we actually talking about, I’ll give you’ll an example so many people had come to me and asked me that who has choreographed Kala Chashma Song. And the reason why people don’t know is because they have not mentioned Bosco-Caesar name as choreographer in the description box of the kala chashma song video on youtube. It has almost 1 Billion Views but people don’t know about the Choreographer. Very Sad to see such big companies and respected producers miss out on us just like that when the whole world respects and dances on our moves."