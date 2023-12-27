Sources say Fighter director shot Hrithik-Deepika’s upcoming romantic song as dream sequence as it doesn’t fit into the story about IAF pilots; number filmed in Italy against bonfire setting

Ishq jaisa kuch was unveiled last week

With Fighter less than a month away from release, director Siddharth Anand has already given us a peek into the film’s world with the teaser and two songs. While the party number Sher khul gaye saw Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor hit the dance floor, Ishq jaisa kuch served crackling chemistry between the leads. Given that Fighter is an aerial action thriller, it turns out that the director wanted to keep the songs to bare minimum. Sources tell us that two more numbers are on the anvil, with one picturised as a dream sequence since Anand felt that it didn’t lend naturally to the thriller that sees Roshan and Padukone as fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force.

Siddharth Anand

Like Ishq jaisa kuch, the upcoming romantic number, composed by Vishal-Shekhar and shot by Satchith Paulose, has been canned in the picturesque Italian island of Sardinia. Apparently, the director’s brief to choreographer Bosco Martis and art designer Rajat Poddar was to make it look dreamy. A source reveals, “Ishq jaisa kuch and the other romantic track are part of dream sequences and not related to the film’s proceedings. Both songs were shot in October, across the beautiful locales of Sardinia. Siddharth wanted each number to look grand, glamorous and distinct. Since Bosco and Rajat have worked with him on chartbusters from War [2019] and Pathaan, they knew exactly what he wanted. While Ishq jaisa kuch has been imagined as a sensuous number on the golden beaches, the upcoming one is an exotic dance track set in the outdoors. Caravans, bonfires, barbecue and a dance floor form the set-up.”

The last track has been filmed in Kashmir and will serve as a background song. The source adds, “In the movie, it has been used to introduce the central characters, including those essayed by Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover. It focuses on the pilots’ indomitable spirit and their camaraderie.”