Bramayugam: After dominating 2023 with his stellar performances, Mammootty has put his stamp on 2024 as well with a breathtaking new poster

Mammootty in Bramayugam

Listen to this article Bramayugam: Mammootty begins the new year by unveiling his 'age of madness' x 00:00

Malayalam megastar Mammootty had the audiences impressed with his stellar line-up of films in 2023 and it seems like the actor is also set to conquer 2024. On the first day of 2024, Mammootty treated fans with the first look of his upcoming film titled 'Bramayugam'.

The new poster of Bramayugam showcases Mammootty in a never-seen-before avatar. The poster has a monochromatic theme and offers a different perspective on the actor's character.

In the poster, Mammootty is seen wearing a headgear that is similar to the one worn by practitioners of the ancient folk ritual art form of Theyyam that is practised in Northern Kerala. He also has horns attached to the crown and make-up suggesting that he transcends normal human existence.

Sharing the poster, Mammootty extended New Year wishes to fans. The poster went viral on social media with the megastar trending on X.

'Bramayugam' is a full-fledged horror film directed by Rahul Sadasivan. Rahul gained recognition for his debut Malayalam film 'Bhootakaalam'. The film has a tagline of 'age of madness' giving an idea on the intensity of the film. Produced jointly by Night Shift Studios and YNot Studios, 'Bramayugam' also features Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz in prominent roles, with Shehnad Jalal serving as the director of photography, Shafique Mohammed Ali as the editor, and Christo Xavier as the music composer.

“I am elated to be living the dream of directing the stalwart Mammookka. 'Bramayugam' is a rooted story set in the dark ages of Kerala, and I am glad to be backed by the producers in pushing the boundaries of making this into an immersive film experience. I hope it will be a treat to Mammookka’s fans and fans of the genre across the world," Rahul Sadasivan had said in a statement during the commencement of the film.

While the makers have not officially announced the release date of the film, it is reported that the film will hit the screens in February. Bramayugam will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages.

In 2023, Mammootty was seen in films like 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam', 'Kannur Squad', 'Kaathal-The Core', and 'Agent'.



