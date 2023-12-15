Year Ender 2023: From Varisu, Leo, Jailer to Kannur Squad, here 's how some of the biggest and talked about south films fared at the box office this year

Stills from Leo and 2018

Year Ender 2023: From Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' to Tovino Thomas's '2018', check out box office reports of south films

The year 2023 is nearing its end and we look back at the movies that shone at the BO Many south films managed to make a mark at the box office this year Here`s looking at some of the best performing South films at the box office this year

Year Ender 2023: Yet another year has come to an end. This was an interesting year at the movies as films were released with all their glory at the cinemas post-pandemic. The Indian film industry delivered some of the biggest blockbusters while the audience also showered love on the little films. Here we look at some of the biggest and talked about South films that fared well at the box-office:

Leo (Tamil)

Directed by Lokesh Kangaraj, 'Leo' was released in theatres on October 8. The film stars Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, and Priya Anand in pivotal roles. The film follows the story of Parthiban, a mild-mannered cafe owner in Kashmir who ends off a gang of murderous thugs and gains attention from a rug cartel claiming he was once part of them.

Box Office report:

Domestic Nett: Rs 341.9 cr

Worldwide gross: Rs 615.5 cr

Jailer (Tamil)

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, this film was released on August 9. The film follows the story of a jailer who is out in search of his son's killer. However, it leads him into familiar but complex situations. How he deals with these situations forms the rest of the story. The film stars Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff in important roles. The film was made on a budget of Rs 190 crore.

BO report:

Worldwide Gross: Rs 607.3cr

Domestic Nett: Rs 336.9cr

Varisu (Tamil)

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film stars Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The film follows the story of a carefree man who is left to manage his family's business empire when his father falls sick. The film was made on a budget of Rs 175 crore.

BO report:

Worldwide Gross: Rs 292.8cr

Domestic Nett : Rs 177.6cr

Waltair Veerayya (Telugu)

Directed by K.S. Ravindra, the film stars Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Chiranjeevi and Urvashi Rauela. The action drama follows the story of a fisherman who accepts the request from a police officer for his gains.

The film was made on a budget of Rs 125 crore.

BO report:

Worldwide Gross: Rs 210.2cr

Domestic Nett: Rs 156.1cr

Thunivu (Tamil):

Directed by H. Vinoth, the film stars Ajith and Manju Warrier as the lead. It is a bank heist where a team of people try to trace a corporation that looted people's money. The film was made on a budget of Rs 115 crore.

BO report:

Domestic Nett: Rs 122.1cr

Worldwide Gross: Rs 196.6cr

2018 (Malayalam)

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film has an ensemble cast including Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, and Vineeth Sreenivasan among others. The film recounts tales of Keralites who stepped up when the state was facing one of the worst floods in a century in the year 2018. The film made on a meager budget of Rs 15 crore was a blockbuster hit. It is also India's official entry for the Oscars.

BO report:

Worldwide Gross: Rs 175.4cr

Domestic Nett: Rs 90.8cr

Dasara (Telugu)

Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film is set against the backdrop of Singareni coal mines in Telangana. The film stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh and Shine Tom Chacko. The film was made on a budget of Rs 55 crore.

BO report:

Worldwide Gross: Rs 115.1cr

Domestic Nett: Rs 77.7cr

RDX: Rbert Dony Xavier (Malayalam)

Set in a small town in Kerala, the lives of three individuals change after a horrifying incident. The film directed by Nahas Hidayath stars Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav, Antony Varghese, and Babu Antony. The film was made on a budget of Rs 10 crore.

BO report:

Worldwide Gross: Rs. 83.4cr

Domestic Nett: Rs 44.9cr

Baby (Telugu)

Directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam, the film stars Anand Deverakond, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Viraj Ashwin, and Kirrak Seetha. Made on a small budget of Rs 10 cr, the film was a blockbuster.

BO report:

Worldwide Gross: Rs. 83.2cr

Domestic Nett: Rs 66.1cr

Kannur Squad (Malayalam)

Directed by Roby Varghese Raj, the film is based on the true story of the Kannur squad officers. Starring Mammootty in the lead, the film traces the journey of a team of police officers chasing criminals across the country. The film was made on a budget of Rs 25 crore.

BO report:

Worldwide Gross: Rs 81.1cr

Domestic Nett : Rs 38.6cr

Maamannan (2023)

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film stars Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, and Udhyanidhi Stalin. The film was made on a budget of Rs 30 crore and was a blockbuster.

BO report:

Domestic Nett: 49.7cr

Worldwide Gross: 66.7cr

Saptha Sagaradaache Ello - Side A (Kannada)

Directed by Hemanth M Rao, the film stars Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Chaithra J Achar, and Avinash. The film was made on a budget of Rs 15 crore.

Worldwide gross: Rs 27.3cr

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello: Side B (Kannada)

The second part was made on a budget of Rs 10 crore and earned Rs 19.2 crore worldwide making it a hit.