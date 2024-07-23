Celebrity hairstylist Alex Vijaykanth confirms Yash’s latest look for ‘Toxic’

Alex, who has been working with Yash for over a decade, revealed that the new style was specially crafted for his character in 'Toxic'
Kannada superstar Yash recently made headlines with his striking new look. Celebrity hairstylist Alex Vijaykanth has now confirmed that this look is for the actor’s upcoming Pan-India film, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'.
Alex, who has been working with Yash for over a decade, revealed that the new style was specially crafted for his character in 'Toxic'.
On Tuesday, Alex shared a picture with Yash on his Instagram, captioning it: "Crafting a look that's truly explosive. A custom pompadour for Rocking Star Yash. From the iconic long hair look to the shorter, edgier, and intense style for 'Toxic'. Creating a hairstyle that perfectly complements characters played by @thenameisYash is a challenge I relish, and this pompadour is a testament to it."
The transformation of Yash from his iconic long hair to a shorter, edgier, and more intense style features a custom pompadour, perfectly tailored for the actor’s character in 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'.
The new short hair suggests a more focused character.
'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' is directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.
