Set to play an Indian mystic in a Bengali film, actor Chandan Roy Sanyal says offer came his way after he turned to spirituality

Chandan Roy Sanyal

Listen to this article Chandan Roy Sanyal believes his role in Bengali film 'Binodiini—Ekti Natir Upakhyan' is a divine calling x 00:00

A common belief in the world of cinema is that while actors choose certain roles, at times, it is the role that may choose the actor. For Chandan Roy Sanyal, the latter appears to have been the way when it comes to his next theatrical release, the Bengali period drama, Binodiini—Ekti Natir Upakhyan. “Such roles come to you. I couldn’t have pulled this off five to six years ago. But, in the last two-and-a-half years, something has changed in my life,” says the actor, who plays spiritual guru Shri Ramakrishna Paramhansa in Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s directorial venture.

Ask Sanyal to share what he implies, and he reveals that he was drawn to spirituality only in the last two years. “I started reading books on the subject, and its various aspects. Amid this, I got this offer. It’s a divine call—much more than a career move or about a hit or flop.”

Sanyal’s spiritual awakening has not only helped him play his part in Bodhiini, but also given him a new perspective on his career. “Before the lockdown, I was, like any other human being, conditioned to look at success, failure, and opportunities in a certain way. I had a lot of doubt and fear. People would tell me I wasn’t given my due. I’ve become conditioned to think about myself. That’s ego. But, today, I am detached from people’s perceptions of me. I am fortunate to be acting, something that I love. That’s the joy I focus on,” says the actor, who will also be seen in the next edition of Aashram. “We shot Aashram sometime ago. I love Bobby [Deol] sir. He is a compassionate man.”