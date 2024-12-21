Breaking News
Delhi: 89-year-old Ashram guru booked for 'raping' middle-aged disciple

Updated on: 21 December,2024 06:49 PM IST  |  New Delhi
The Ashram guru has also filed a complaint against the victim and five other people alleging that they tried to grab the ashram by illegal means

Delhi: 89-year-old Ashram guru booked for 'raping' middle-aged disciple

Representational Pic/File

An 89-year-old mahant has been booked for allegedly raping his disciple in north Delhi's Timarpur area, police said on Saturday.


A complaint reporting the alleged crime was filed on December 13 against Raja Ram Das of Kabir Mandir, Lucknow Road, Timarpur.


"In this regard, a case under 376 (rape) of IPC has been registered against Das," the police said in a statement.


In her complaint, the victim, a 51-year-old woman, alleged that Das, a mahant of Satguru Raja Ram Sahab Dharmik Trust Run by Kabir Vigyan Aashram in Timarpur, raped her on the night of April 14 in his ashram, police said in the statement.

Das is also the president of Satguru Kabir Mandir Prachar Samiti in Timarpur, it said.

Meanwhile, Das also filed a complaint against the victim and five other people alleging that they tried to grab the ashram by illegal means, an officer said.
Inquiry into both matters is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

delhi Crime News delhi police sexual crime India news

