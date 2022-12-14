Breaking News
Chennai calling for Disha Patani, as the actress heads to the city for the next schedule of her upcoming project with Suriya

Updated on: 14 December,2022 07:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The actress is really very keen on putting her time into taking care of her healthy skin and keeps on sharing her skincare routines with her fans

Pic Courtesy: PR


Disha Patani has always left everyone impressed with her different kinds of roles on the screen. Keeping up the spree of delivering yet another amazing performance the actress is currently shooting for her next film with Suriya for which she is now traveling to Chennai. The film has been untitled so far. According to a source close to the actress, "Having been shooting in Goa for her upcoming, Disha is now traveling to Chennai for the next schedule for a month-long shoot of her much-talked-about film with Suriya. While this is one of the biggest projects that the actress will be seen in, having herself in Chennai is certainly very close to her heart as she has started her career with Telugu movies so it's no less than being close to home town for her."


Moreover, Disha is wholeheartedly shooting for this mega project with superstar Suriya. Amid her shoots, the actress is also very keen on concentrating on her fitness as she is regularly investing her time in the gym. Moreover, the actress is really very keen on putting her time into taking care of her healthy skin and keeps on sharing her skincare routines with her fans.


Other than this Disha will also be seen in Karan Johar's ‘Yodha’ co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. Speaking of Deepika Padukone, recently she was in the news all over because of the release of her new song from rhe film ‘Pathaan’, which has Shah Rukh Khan as her co-star. The song has been trending worldwide ever since it’s release and fans and audiences have gone berserk complimenting how SRK and Deepika Padukone are looking in the song and how hot the choreography is because the verdict is unanimous - Deepika has looked her hottest best in Besharam Rang!

