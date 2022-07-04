Monday Motivation: Disha Patani exudes fitness goals in latest video

Disha Patani shares a new workout video, and it will surely leave you motivated to hit the gym despite rains or a weekend

Disha Patani/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Disha Patani is hands down one of the fittest actresses in the town today. She has always been very committed to her workout routine, considering it a non-negotiable in her day. Disha by far is the most dedicated person you will meet when it comes to fitness. She trains every day for an hour.

Despite today being a Sunday, Disha took to her social media to share her latest workout achievement in the gym. Taking to the caption, she wrote “Just another day in the life…”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Also Read: Disha Patani: Lesser-known facts and trivia about this 30-year-old fitness diva

On the work front, the actress is currently busy promoting her forthcoming film ‘Ek Villain Returns”. Apart from that, a few months ago Disha finished shooting for Dharma production's Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra.

‘Ek Villain Returns’ is certainly one of the most eagerly awaited films from Disha Patani's envious list of forthcoming projects. Ever since the actress has started shooting for the movie, it has built huge anticipation and curiosity among her fans.

Also Read: Disha Patani goes all black, makes a ravishing entry at trailer launch event

While the actress has recently finished shooting for Karan Johar’s action drama ‘Yodha’ starring Sidharth Malhotra, she has ‘Ek Villain 2’ releasing this year on July 29 too among her other professional commitments. The actress has her hands full with these multiple projects varied in genres, having a choc-o-block schedule this year.