Chiranjeevi calls out son Ram Charan for going to Bangkok without switching off lights: 'My family habitually wastes electricity'

Chiranjeevi said, "I go around switching off lights. (Ram) Charan recently went to Bangkok without switching off their lights, I did it for them."

Megastar Chiranjeevi, despite being a superstar, maintains that he is a ‘middle-class’ man of all sorts. He was present at the Telugu Digital Media Federation (DMF) titled Original Day in Hyderabad on Sunday. In a chat with actor Vijay Deverekonda, who shared the stage with him, Chiranjeevi shared how grounded he is and believes in saving electricity as well as conserving water.

When Vijay revealed “I still have the habit of putting water when the shampoo bottle is almost empty so I make the most of it before throwing it away,” Chiranjeevi chimed in and shared, “I combine pieces of little soap to use it for another week instead of throwing it away. My family habitually wastes electricity, and I go around switching off lights. (Ram) Charan recently went to Bangkok without switching off their lights, I did it for them. I am also particular about conserving water.”

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is gearing up for his next project titled, 'Vishwambhara'. The film will be out on Sankranti 2025. It is a film by Vassishta of 'Bimbisara' fame.

As per a statement, MM Keeravani has come on board to score the film's music, while Chota K Naidu is the cinematographer. AS Prakash is the production designer, while Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer. The shoot of the movie is in the initial stages.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will be conferred with Padma Vibhushan - the second-highest civilian honour in the country. Expressing his delight at being named the recipient, he said, "After hearing this news, I became speechless. I'm really overwhelmed. I am humbled and grateful for this honour. It's only the unconditional and invaluable love of the people, audiences, fans, my blood brothers, and blood sisters that allowed me to reach here. I owe my life and this moment to you. I always try to express my gratitude in ways that I can, though I know I can never do enough."

The recipients of this year's Padma awards were announced on Republic Day

Chiranjeevi is among the most influential and successful actors and worked in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada films.

He is known for his movies such as 'Vijetha', 'Indra', 'Shankar Dada M.B.B.S.', and most recently he was seen in 'Bholaa Shankar'.

(With inputs from ANI)