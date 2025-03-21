Chiranjeevi, who is currently in the UK took to social media and condemned the paid fan meets that were being arranged without his knowledge. He urged everyone to be cautious

Chiranjeevi in UK Pic/X

Listen to this article Chiranjeevi condemns paid fan meets in the UK: 'I will never support these actions' x 00:00

Veteran Telugu actor Chiranjeevi is currently in the UK. He was invited to the House of Commons in the Parliament to be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Team Bridge India. While the superstar was touched by the gesture overseas, he also took to social media and condemned the paid fan meets that were being arranged without his knowledge.

Chiranjeevi urges fans to be cautious

Taking to X, Chiranjeevi wrote, “My Dear Fans, I am deeply touched by all your love and affection in wanting to meet me in the UK. However, I’ve been informed that some individuals are attempting to charge a fee for the fan meetings. I strongly condemn this behaviour. Any fee collected by anyone will be refunded immediately. Please be cautious and know that I will NEVER support these actions, anywhere. The bond of love and affection we share is priceless. It cannot be commercialised by anyone in any manner. Let’s keep our interactions genuine and free from any kind of exploitation.”

Chiranjeevi honoured in UK Parliament

Chiranjeevi posted several pictures on X and expressed his gratitude by writing a long note that read, "Heart filled with gratitude for the honour at the House of Commons - UK Parliament by so many Esteemed Members of Parliament, Ministers & Under Secretaries, Diplomats. Humbled by their kind words. Heartened by the Life Time Achievement Award by Team Bridge India."

"Words are not enough. But a heartfelt Thank You to each one of my wonderful loving fans, blood brothers, blood sisters, my film family, well-wishers, friends, and all my family members and everyone who in every which way contributed to my journey and participated in the humanitarian causes I have been championing," he added.

He concluded by saying, "This honor motivates me to continue my work with greater vigour. And Love to each one of you for your beautiful congratulatory messages."

Chiranjeevi can be seen receiving the award by dignitaries and posing for the pictures with them.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be seen next in Vishwambhara, a fantasy drama co-starring Trisha and Meenakshi Chaudhary.

(With inputs from ANI)