Chiranjeevi hosts Russian delegates at Hyderabad home, discusses creative collaborations

Telugu cinema star Chiranjeevi hosted some Russian delegates at his home in Hyderabad. The actor discussed creative collaborations between the Telugu film industry and their country during their meeting.

Julia Golubeva, Cinema Advisor to the Minister of Government of Moscow, Ekaterina Cherkez Zade, Head of Center for Creative Industries Development, Federal Agency for Strategic Initiatives - Moscow, Maria Sitkovskaya, Director, Universal University, and other delegates met the actor, according to a press note shared by the actor’s team. The delegation is a part of the Culture Ministry in Moscow.

Videos and pictures from the meet made their way to social media. The actor discussed possible creative collaborations with the Russians and the Telugu film industry. The Russians also expressed interest in promoting the shooting of Telugu films in Russia.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is gearing up for his next project titled, 'Vishwambhara'. The film will be out on Sankranti 2025. It is a film by Vassishta of 'Bimbisara' fame. As per a statement, MM Keeravani has come on board to score the film's music, while Chota K Naidu is the cinematographer. AS Prakash is the production designer, while Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer. The shoot of the movie is in the initial stages.

Initially there were rumours that the film is a sequel to Chiranjeevi’s hit film Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, but Vyjayanti Movies clarified on X that only they own the 1990 film’s rights. Vishwambhara is slated to release on January 10, 2025.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi will be conferred with Padma Vibhushan - the second-highest civilian honour in the country. Expressing his delight at being named the recipient, he said, "After hearing this news, I became speechless. I'm really overwhelmed. I am humbled and grateful for this honour. It's only the unconditional and invaluable love of the people, audiences, fans, my blood brothers, and blood sisters that allowed me to reach here. I owe my life and this moment to you. I always try to express my gratitude in ways that I can, though I know I can never do enough."