At least 22 people were wounded in the morning attack, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said.

A destroyed building after the missile attack. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Russia missiles hit Ukraine city x 00:00

Three Russian missiles slammed into a downtown area of the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Wednesday, hitting an eight-floor apartment building and killing at least 11 people, authorities said.

At least 22 people were wounded in the morning attack, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said. Chernihiv lies about 150 km north of the capital, Kyiv, near the border with Russia and Belarus, and has a population of around 2,50,000 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever