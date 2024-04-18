Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Opinion polls predict a big zero for Ajit Pawar
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Now, EC wants you to help net errant netas
Salman Khan firing case: ‘Had no idea jobless tenants were on such a mission!’
Mumbai: Parking woes stall tree trimming efforts ahead of monsoon
Mumbai: Duo with MDMA worth Rs 4.5 cr nabbed
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Russia missiles hit Ukraine city
<< Back to Elections 2024

Russia missiles hit Ukraine city

Updated on: 18 April,2024 07:53 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Top

At least 22 people were wounded in the morning attack, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said.

Russia missiles hit Ukraine city

A destroyed building after the missile attack. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Russia missiles hit Ukraine city
x
00:00

Three Russian missiles slammed into a downtown area of the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Wednesday, hitting an eight-floor apartment building and killing at least 11 people, authorities said. 


At least 22 people were wounded in the morning attack, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said. Chernihiv lies about 150 km north of the capital, Kyiv, near the border with Russia and Belarus, and has a population of around 2,50,000 people.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

russia ukraine world news International news news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK