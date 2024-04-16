Elsewhere, a 67-year-old woman was killed after shelling in Donetsk, said Gov. Vadym Filashkin

Russian soldiers participate in a military exercise in the Russia-controlled Donetsk region. Pic/AP

Listen to this article More civilian casualties in Ukraine x 00:00

More civilians died across Ukraine on Sunday as analysts warned that delays in US military assistance would see Kyiv struggle to fight off Russian offensives. One man was Sunday killed after a Russian drone hit the truck he was driving in the Sumy region. Elsewhere, a 67-year-old woman was killed after shelling in Donetsk, said Gov. Vadym Filashkin.

Officials in Kharkiv region also said Sunday that they had retrieved the bodies of a 61-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man killed by a Russian strike the previous day. Ten Russian Shahed-type drones were shot down over the Kharkiv region overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force said Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, shelling in the Russian-occupied Kherson region killed two civilians Sunday, said Moscow-installed leader Vladimir Saldo. Ukrainian drones were also reported in Russia’s Krasnodar and Belgorod regions and over the Black Sea. The news came as the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, warned that delays in Western military assistance would increasingly hamper Ukraine’s ability to push back Russian advances.

Feb 24

Day Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever