Chiranjeevi mourns KK's demise by recalling their song 'Dayi Dayi Damma'

Updated on: 01 June,2022 12:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

"Heartbroken at the shocking demise of KK. Gone too soon! A fabulous singer and a great soul" Chiranjeevi wrote, noting: "He sang 'Daayi Daayi Damma' from 'Indra' for me."

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, KK


Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi took to social media to express his shock at KK's untimely death in Kolkata on Tuesday. The actor also revealed that the late singer crooned his most famous song from 'Indra', 'Dayi Dayi Damma', picturised on Sonali Bendre and him.

"Heartbroken at the shocking demise of KK. Gone too soon! A fabulous singer and a great soul" Chiranjeevi wrote, noting: "He sang 'Daayi Daayi Damma' from 'Indra' for me." He added: "My heartfelt condolences to his family & near and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace! #RIPKK."





