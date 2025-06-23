Chiranjeevi heavily praised Dhanush for his beggar role in Sekhar Kammula's Kuberaa. He also congratulated him in advance saying that the actor will definitely bag the Best Actor at the National Awards

Chiranjeevi and Dhanush

Chiranjeevi graced the success event of the recently released film 'Kuberaa' directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film that stars the likes of Nagarjuna, Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna has received largely positive reviews and has had a successful run at the box office. To celebrate the same, the team of Kuberaa gathered together to celebrate at an event in Hyderabad. Chiranjeevi was all praise for Dhanush while talking about the film at the event.

Chiranjeevi says Dhanush deserves National Award

Stating that he could not imagine anyone else other than Dhanush playing the character of Deva in director Sekhar Kammula's recently released 'Kuberaa', Telugu Mega Star Chiranjeevi has said that Dhanush must get the National Award for Best actor for his performance in the film.

"Nobody else could have done the character of Deva other than Dhanush. I couldn't recognize Dhanush initially while watching the movie. He seemed so involved in the character. I see this movie as an experience rather than a film. It felt like it was happening in real life," said Chiranjeevi.

"The character that touched my heart in this film is Deva. No one else can do this character except Dhanush," he said and turned to Dhanush to say to him, "It has become a regular affair for you. But let me wish you in advance. Congratulations, the award for best actor should definitely come to you. If you win, everyone will be proud. Otherwise, there is no meaning for National Awards. Definitely, you will win."

Following this, Dhanush expressed his gratitude towards the megastar and touched his feet to seek blessings.

Cutest Moment Of the Day 🥹#Chiranjeevi sir kissing #Dhanush - looks like D got emotional with the way Chiranjeevi garu lifted him during the speech#Kuberaa pic.twitter.com/cndtm2YaHT — Vedi..VediGa... (@vedivediga) June 22, 2025

Chiranjeevi praises Sekhar Kammula

Chiranjeevi also praised actors Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and the film's director Sekhar Kammula for their contributions to the film.

Talking about director Sekhar Kammula, Nagarjuna said the gifted director had made each movie of his like a gem and had managed to win a permanent place in the hearts of audiences. "Sekhar Kammula met me as a fan during the shooting of my film State Rowdy. I am really happy that he made the decision to enter cinema on the day he shook my hand," he said, before turning to Sekhar Kammula and saying, "I am proud that taking me an as inspiration, you have come to the industry and through your own talent, thoughts and commitment have reached this stage. In your silver jubilee year, I would like to express my congratulations to you once again."

“Shekar Kammula’s movies always depicted reality. Even though he has made only ten movies in these 25 years, all his movies have struck a chord with audiences. I feel proud of Shekar Kammula’s journey in cinema. I couldn’t recognise Dhanush in his beggar’s role in a particular scene," he said.