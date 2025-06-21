As Kuberaa was finally released in theatres, the Dhanush and Nagarjuna starrer headed for a decent start at the box office. The film fell short of surpassing Dhanush's highest earner Raayan, but overtook Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par at the box office race

Kuberaa day one collection

Listen to this article Kuberaa box office Day 1 collection: Dhanush and Nagarjuna starrer surpasses Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par x 00:00

Kuberaa finally released amid much high expectations and positive buzz. Starring National Award-winning Tamil star Dhanush and Tollywood star Nagarjuna, the pan-India socio-political thriller released in cinemas worldwide yesterday, June 20, 2025. The film also stars actress Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the female lead in the Shekar Kammula directorial. The film has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience, and now the day one earnings of the film are out.

Kuberaa day one box office collection

As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the pan-India film earned Rs 13 crore on its opening day. Although the film is being hailed by the audience and has received a lot of positive reviews, especially Dhanush’s compelling performance, the Day 1 collection fell slightly short of the actor’s last theatrical outing, Raayan. The 2024 action drama film had earned Rs 15.7 crore on its opening day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)

However, its occupancy figures and trends indicate growing interest, hinting at better collections in the coming days. The film has recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 57.36% on Friday, as footfalls rose from 38.94 per cent in the morning shows to 57.04 per cent by evening.

On the other hand, Kuberaa is locking horns with Aamir Khan’s 'Sitaare Zameen Par' in the Hindi market. Notably, Sitaare Zameen Par managed to earn just Rs 10.7 crore on day one of its release.

Kuberaa records

Despite falling short of Raayan, it marked the 2nd biggest opening for Dhanush. After Raayan, which collected Rs 13.70 crores on its opening day, Kuberaa marks the second biggest opening of his career. Apart from Dhanush, it also marks the first 10 crore+ opener since Bangarraju (2022) for Nagarjuna.

In addition to this, Kubeera also becomes the 5th biggest opening for Tollywood in 2025. It comfortably surpassed Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel, which recorded Rs 11.50 crores on its opening day. Interestingly, Nagarjuna has successfully toppled his own son's record with yesterday's opening day collection of Kuberaa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)

Here's a look at the top Tollywood openers of 2025 at the domestic box office:

Game Changer – Rs 54 crores Daaku Maharaaj – Rs 25.35 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam – Rs 23 crores HIT: The Third Case – Rs 19 crores Kuberaa – Rs 13.5 crores Thandel – Rs 11.5 crores