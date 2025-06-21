Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par was released amid much buzz yesterday. On its day one, the sports drama has managed to cross the Rs 10 crore mark to record the sixth best opening this year. However, the numbers stand lower than Laal Singh Chadha

Actor Aamir Khan has made its comeback to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par after a hiatus of three years. His last release was in 2022, where Laal Singh Chadha failed miserably at the box office and among the critics, leading the actor to doubt whether he should make films or not. Nevertheless, he returned with the spiritual successor of his 2008 film Taare Zameen Par. The film was released yesterday, 20th June and the box office reports for its Day 1 are out.

According to trade analyst Taran Aadarsh, Aamir Khan's latest sports drama has managed to cross the Rs 10 crore mark on its first day 1. It closed day one with earnings of Rs 10.7 crore at the domestic box office. Taran noted, "As expected, the opening day began on a slow note, but witnessed a sharp turnaround post 4 pm… In fact, the evening and night shows completely changed the tide – solid word of mouth had come into play."

He further added, "While major screens in urban centres reported excellent occupancy, the performance beyond metros – especially in mass circuits – ranged from average to dull." Notably, Laal Singh Chadha had grossed over Rs 11 crore on its day one in 2022. Taran notes, "Sure, the Day 1 total may not match the *pre-pandemic era* openings of an #AamirKhan film, but #SitaareZameenPar – much like #TaareZameenPar – deals with a niche subject with minimal commercial hooks... In that context, a double-digit opening is certainly a positive development."

Day one collections of 2025

Although the figures may not be record-breaking ones by Aamir's past standards, it is certainly a decent start for an emotional family drama given that its 2025 and the market is currently dominated by larger-than-life actioners and franchise comedies. With 10.7, Sitaare Zameen Par managed the 6th best opening for an Hindi film in 2025.

Here's a list of the top openers of 2025:

Chaava - Rs 31 crore Sikandar - Rs 26 crore Housefull 5 - Rs 24 crore Raid 2 Rs 19.25 crore Sky Force Rs 12.25 crore Sitaare Zameen Par Rs 11.7 crore Jaat - Rs 9.5 crore Kesari 2 - Rs 7.75 crore Bhool Chuk Maaf - Rs 7 crore