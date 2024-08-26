Breaking News
Aamir Khan on Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure: ‘My performance let the film down’

Updated on: 26 August,2024 09:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

In a recent conversation with Rhea Chakraborty, Aamir shared that he believes he is the reason for Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure and that he let the movie down

Aamir Khan, often called Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, acknowledges that there are times he makes mistakes, and he doesn’t shy away from owning up to his faults. During one of his recent interviews, Aamir shared that he believes he is the reason for Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure and that he let the movie down.






In conversation with Rhea Chakraborty on his podcast, Khan talked about his big-budget film Thugs of Hindostan and stated that he, too, didn’t like the film and that the team went wrong on that project. Further, while discussing his next film Laal Singh Chaddha with Bollywood’s Bebo, Kareena Kapoor, Aamir stated that although his performance was pitched higher in the movie, he still feels he could have done a better job.

Aamir, while talking to Rhea, shared, “My performance as Laal Singh was pitched higher. But the original film was a hit. The reason behind that was, that although the writing structure of Forrest Gump was not mainstream, Tom Hanks' performance was brilliant. My performance let the film down. My understanding is that my performance was not good. I’ve learned a lot from it, so maybe my performance in the next film will be better.”

He further continued and stated, “As a creative person, I feel that we got very close to what we set out to make. A few people like the film a lot; it’s almost their favourite movie, but the majority didn’t feel connected because my performance was weak.”

While discussing why it is important for him to be honest during performance postmortems, he shared, “I feel like I can correct myself if my performance was weak. Weakness and mistakes are opportunities. It’s important to understand the reason for your failure. During the postmortem, it is very important to be honest. That’s why when I started Sitare Zameen Par, I started it with the thought that everything will be good.”

To note, Sitare Zameen Par is Aamir’s first film after he announced that he wanted to take a break from movies. Reportedly, Sitare Zameen Par will focus on Down Syndrome and the challenges faced by individuals dealing with it.

