Chiranjeevi slams Mansoor Ali Khan for his comments on Trisha, says it reeks of perversion

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi has sided with Tamil star Trisha, slamming actor Mansoor Ali Khan’s comments calling him and his derogatory comments ‘disgusting’.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chiranjeevi on Tuesday wrote: “My attention was drawn to some reprehensible comments made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan about Trisha.”

The actor added: “The comments are distasteful and disgusting not just for an artiste but for any woman or girl. These comments must be condemned in the strongest words. They reek of perversion.”

Concluding his statement, Chiranjeevi wrote: “I stand with @trishtrashers and every woman who has to be subject to such horrid comments.”

Trisha and Mansoor Ali Khan were recently seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film 'Leo'. Both didn't share screen space, they portrayed prominent roles in the film.

In response to that video, Trisha took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind."

Reportedly, in the video, Mansoor said in his regional language. "When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it's not new to me. But these guys didn't even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule."

The issue was also raised by the National Commission of Women, who pressed charges against the actor, directing the DGP to book him.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Leo' also featured Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja. 'Leo' marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster 'Master.

Lokesh Kanagaraj also reacted to the outrageous comment. "Disheartened and enraged to hear the misogynistic comments made by Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan, given that we all worked in the same team. Respect for women, fellow artists and professionals should be a non-negotiable in any industry and I absolutely condemn this behaviour."