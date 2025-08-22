Actor Ram Charan credited his father Chiranjeevi for all the success he has tasted till now. 'Today is not just your birthday NANA, it’s a celebration of the incredible man you are.,' the actor wrote wishing his father

Megastar Chiranjeevi turned a year older today. He celebrated his 70th birthday with his family at midnight, and actor Ram Charan has shared a video from the party. The RRR star gave an emotional touch to his father Chiranjeevi’s 70th birthday as he hugged him and touched his feet. Taking to Instagram, Ram shared a video from the birthday celebration, where Chiranjeevi, whom the actor tagged as his “hero”, could be seen cutting the cake.

Megastar Chiranjeevi turned a year older today. He celebrated his 70th birthday with his family at midnight, and actor Ram Charan has shared a video from the party. The RRR star gave an emotional touch to his father Chiranjeevi’s 70th birthday as he hugged him and touched his feet. Taking to Instagram, Ram shared a video from the birthday celebration, where Chiranjeevi, whom the actor tagged as his “hero”, could be seen cutting the cake.

Inside Chiranjeevi's 70th birthday

In the caption, Ram credited his father Chiranjeevi for all the success he has tasted till now. “Today is not just your birthday NANA, it’s a celebration of the incredible man you are. My hero, my guide, my inspiration. Every success I’ve had, every value I carry, comes from you,” he wrote.

The actor mentioned that Chiranjeevi at 70 is growing younger.

“At 70, you are growing younger at heart and more inspiring than ever. I pray for your health, happiness, and countless beautiful years ahead. Thank you for being the best father anyone could ever wish for. Happy Birthday chiranjeevikonidela,” he wrote as the caption.

Chiranjeevi holds the record for the most "industry Hits" in Telugu cinema, with eight films emerging as the top-grossers of their time—a feat unmatched by any actor in the industry's 100-year history. He is also celebrated as one of the finest dancers in Indian cinema and has been feted with the Padma Bhushan in 2006 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2024 from the Government of India. In 2024, he was honoured with a Guinness World Record as the most prolific actor-dancer in the Indian film industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Chiranjeevi's work front

The star was last seen in Bhola Shankar directed by Meher Ramesh. The megastar will next be seen in Vishwambhara, an upcoming Indian Telugu-language fantasy action film. Vishwambhara is the dream project of director Vassishta, who impressed audiences and critics alike with his debut film Bimbisara, which was also known for its strong visual effects. Trisha Krishnan plays the female lead in this film, which will also feature actress Ashika Ranganath in a pivotal role, alongside Kunal Kapoor. Chota K Naidu has cranked the camera for this film, while the world of Vishwambhara has been intricately crafted by production designer AS Prakash.