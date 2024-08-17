Breaking News
Special | Maharashtra assembly elections: Who’s the real NCP in Mumbra-Kalwa?
Mumbai: Resolve water complaints, civic chief orders
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Select Mumbai private hospitals to halt OPD services in protest
Mumbai: BMC to decide on Andheri flyover repair soon
Maharashtra assembly elections likely only after Diwali
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Chiyaan Vikram announces Thangalaan 2 We plan to make it happen very soon

Chiyaan Vikram announces 'Thangalaan 2': 'We plan to make it happen very soon'

Updated on: 17 August,2024 09:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

After the release of Thangalaan, Chiyaan Vikram has given an update on the sequel of the film. The Tamil film was released in theatres on August 15

Chiyaan Vikram announces 'Thangalaan 2': 'We plan to make it happen very soon'

Thangalaan

Listen to this article
Chiyaan Vikram announces 'Thangalaan 2': 'We plan to make it happen very soon'
x
00:00

Chiyaan Vikram thrilled his fans with the exciting announcement of 'Thangalaan Part 2' during a thank-you meet in Hyderabad. The first installment, released on August 15, has been widely praised for its performances, especially Vikram's extraordinary portrayal. 


The announcement of the sequel was met with loud cheers from the audience, reflecting the film's positive reception across the South. At the event, Vikram shared, "[Pa] Ranjith asked me to mention here that because you all loved 'Thangalaan' so much, we've already begun discussions for a sequel, and we plan to make it happen very soon.”



'Thangalaan' emerged as yet another cinematic spectacle from the South, captivating audiences with its unique storytelling. Based on the real story of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) during its discovery by the British, who exploited and looted it for their own gain, the film continues the South industry's tradition of bringing unique and compelling concepts to the audience. With its unusual premise, 'Thangalaan' adds to the growing list of groundbreaking films from the South.


Directed by Pa. Ranjith the film also stars Malavika Mohanan. Playing the role of Aarathi, she has once again captivated the audience with her intriguing portrayal. She has been receiving an outpour of love from audiences and critics alike, and fans are awaiting for the release of this film in Hindi. 

Reflecting on the film's release in Tamil, Malavika expressed her joy and anticipation for its upcoming Hindi release on August 30th. She said, "My film, Thangalaan (Tamil) has released, and I can’t wait for the Hindi audience also to experience it. Working with Vikram and the entire Thangalaan team has been an unforgettable journey and an experience I will cherish forever. I'm lucky to get an opportunity to work with such an amazing co-star, Vikram, whom I've greatly admired. Getting to portray such a unique and strong character in a story that's class apart... I’m thrilled and can't wait for everyone to see the hard work and passion that went into making this film."

With Thangalaan now out in Tamil, it is poised to win hearts when it hits the Hindi-speaking audience soon.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Chiyaan Vikram Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates south cinema Entertainment News entertaintment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK