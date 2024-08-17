After the release of Thangalaan, Chiyaan Vikram has given an update on the sequel of the film. The Tamil film was released in theatres on August 15

Thangalaan

Listen to this article Chiyaan Vikram announces 'Thangalaan 2': 'We plan to make it happen very soon' x 00:00

Chiyaan Vikram thrilled his fans with the exciting announcement of 'Thangalaan Part 2' during a thank-you meet in Hyderabad. The first installment, released on August 15, has been widely praised for its performances, especially Vikram's extraordinary portrayal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement of the sequel was met with loud cheers from the audience, reflecting the film's positive reception across the South. At the event, Vikram shared, "[Pa] Ranjith asked me to mention here that because you all loved 'Thangalaan' so much, we've already begun discussions for a sequel, and we plan to make it happen very soon.”

'Thangalaan' emerged as yet another cinematic spectacle from the South, captivating audiences with its unique storytelling. Based on the real story of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) during its discovery by the British, who exploited and looted it for their own gain, the film continues the South industry's tradition of bringing unique and compelling concepts to the audience. With its unusual premise, 'Thangalaan' adds to the growing list of groundbreaking films from the South.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith the film also stars Malavika Mohanan. Playing the role of Aarathi, she has once again captivated the audience with her intriguing portrayal. She has been receiving an outpour of love from audiences and critics alike, and fans are awaiting for the release of this film in Hindi.

Reflecting on the film's release in Tamil, Malavika expressed her joy and anticipation for its upcoming Hindi release on August 30th. She said, "My film, Thangalaan (Tamil) has released, and I can’t wait for the Hindi audience also to experience it. Working with Vikram and the entire Thangalaan team has been an unforgettable journey and an experience I will cherish forever. I'm lucky to get an opportunity to work with such an amazing co-star, Vikram, whom I've greatly admired. Getting to portray such a unique and strong character in a story that's class apart... I’m thrilled and can't wait for everyone to see the hard work and passion that went into making this film."

With Thangalaan now out in Tamil, it is poised to win hearts when it hits the Hindi-speaking audience soon.