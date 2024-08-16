On Independence Day, several films clashed at the box office. Down south, Chiyaan Vikram and Pa Ranjith's film 'Thangalaan' won the clash. Check out how much the film earned

Stills from Thangalaan and Mr Bachchan

On August 15, multiple films were released in different languages across India, leaving audiences spoilt for choice. Down south the three major films that clashed at the box office were Chiyaan Vikram's Tamil film 'Thangalaan', Ravi Teja's Telugu film 'Mr Bachchan' and Ram Pothineni's Telugu film 'Double iSmart'. Owing to Independence Day, the footfall for all the films was impressive. However, Vikram's historical drama won the race at the box office down south this Independence day.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, 'Thangalaan' earned Rs 12.6 crore at the box office on day 1 which is an impressive number for a Tamil film. The film made Rs 11 crore in Tamil, Rs 1.5 crore in Telugu and Rs 10 lakh in Malayalam.

Vikram's 'Thangalaan' directed by Pa. Ranjith had a majority theatre occupancy in Tamil Nadu. With an overall occupancy of 71.64 percent with 52 shows playing in Chennai alone on day 1. 'Thangalaan' earned almost as much as Dhanush's recent release 'Raayan' which he also directed. The film earned Rs 13.65 crore on day 1. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' earned Rs 25.6 cr on its opening day because of the hype around the film and superstar's presence. However, the film fell flat owing to negative reviews.

On the other hand, 'Thangalaan' is facing tough competition in the Telugu regions from Ravi Teja's 'Mr Bachchan' and Ram Pothineni's 'Double iSmart'. While Mr Bachchan made Rs 5.3 crore on opening day, 'Double iSmart' made Rs 7.5 crore. 'Thangalaan' is also clashing in Tamil Nadu with Demonte Colony and Raghu Thatha. Despite the multiple releases, 'Thangalaan' is fairing well at the box office and leading the pack.

'Thangalaan' is a historical film that narrates the real story of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) when KGF was discovered by the British who exploited and looted it for their own purpose. The film is going to take ahead the spree of the South industry of bringing unique concepts to the audience. It’s yet another film from the South with an unusual concept.

Pa. Ranjith has categorized 'Thangalaan' as a historical film distinct from Prashanth Neel’s ‘KGF’, which stars Yash. "While KGF focused on Rocky Bhai, Thangalaan is about a community from a century ago. During the Mysore state period, diverse people inhabited the KGF area. The film also examines the aftermath of discovering gold, along with colonialism and societal inequalities that affected the community," Ranjith elaborated.