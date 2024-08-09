It is a going to be a long yet fruitful wait for superstar Jr NTR's film hit filmmaker Prashant Neel. While the makers have announced a release date, they are yet to officially reveal the title

NTR Jr on the sets of the film

Actor NTR Jr is collaborating with 'KGF' fame director Prashanth Neel for a new film. On Friday, the #NTRNEEL team announced the project with an auspicious muhurat puja, which was attended by NTR Jr, Prashanth Neel, their families, and producers from NTR Arts and Mythri Movie Makers.

The film will be released in theatres in January 2026.

Produced by the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, "NTRNEEL" is set to be a grand spectacle. The update has left moviegoers extremely excited.

Speaking to a leading entertainment portal, Neel had earlier dismissed rumours of the film being projected as an action entertainer. Calling ‘NTR Neel’ something different than expected, Prashanth Neel said, “It’s going to be a different film with different emotions. I don’t want to get into the genre but I know, people will assume it to be an action film. I want to call it a very new story for me, which I want to tell my audience. It has got its own emotion and I hope people relate to it.”

Meanwhile, NTR Jr is gearing up for the release of his film 'Devara: Part 1', which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's presentation, 'Devara: Part 1' is set to release on September 27, 2024.

The buzz around 'Devara: Part 1' has been growing steadily, especially after NTR Jr's recent comments during an event in Hyderabad.The actor assured fans that the wait for the film would be worth it, stating, "It's my promise to you all that the wait for Devara will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases."

NTR Jr is also a part of 'War 2', which also stars Hrithik Roshan. 'War 2' is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his films 'Wake Up Sid', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Brahmastra'.Reportedly, the film also features Kiara Advani and is slated to release next year. However, an official announcement regarding the film's entire cast and release date is awaited. The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film 'War' which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles.

