Chiyaan Vikram's ‘Thangalaan’ has surely created madness with its release. The film gained massive acclaim and has set new benchmarks at the box office with its collection. While the film continues to run successfully in theaters, the makers celebrated it in a very humble manner with the team who really contributed to its success. To celebrate this achievement, the makers hosted a success party and the entire cast and the team were present.

Chiyaan Vikram serves food at ‘Thangalaan’ success bash

The ‘Thangalaan’ team enjoyed the film's success. Everyone from the team came under one roof to attend the success bash. Chiyaan Vikram was seen donning the traditional South Indian attire and also served the food to the team. The film is enjoying a remarkable theatrical run, and it is expected to continue its successful streak ahead.

Chiyaan Vikram speaks about working on the project

In an interview with ANI, Chiyaan Vikram expressed his enthusiasm for the project. "For me, it was already exciting because it's Ranjith, and I wanted to work with him very badly. We've been planning this for some time. But then he started describing the project, and by the time he finished, I was so excited that I said, 'Yeah, let's do it.' It felt like something really fantastic for my long journey in cinema. I thought this would definitely be the best film so far," he said.

About Chiyaan Vikram’s ‘Thangalaan’

‘Thangalaan’ is yet another cinematic spectacle from the South. It tells the real story of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) when they were discovered by the British, who exploited and looted them for their own purposes. The film continues the South Indian film industry's trend of bringing unique concepts to audiences. It’s yet another film from the South with an unusual concept.

The film released in Telugu is garnering amazing word of mouth and is growing day by day. In Telugu, the film has increased the number of screens by 1.5 times. Moreover, ‘Thangalaan’ Hindi is coming back due to huge demand from the North exhibitors.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, ‘Thangalaan’ starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in prominent roles, was released worldwide on August 15, 2024, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film will be released in Hindi on August 30th. The music of the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.