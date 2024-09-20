Around 200 women from Nomadic Tribes of Maharashtra watched Pa Ranjith's Thangalaan on the big screen. For most, it was their first theatrical experience

Women at Thangalaan screening in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra

Listen to this article Chiyaan Vikram's Tamil film 'Thangalaan' hits home for 200 Maharashtra tribal women x 00:00

On September 13, 200 women from Nomadic Tribes belonging to 16 villages of Maharashtra came to a cinema hall in Ulhasnagar to watch the Tamil film ‘Thangalaan’ directed by Pa Ranjith. For most of these women, it was their first time experiencing a movie on the big screen. These are the women whom you see every day around you- the garbage collector, the one who comes to your house every day to cook and clean, and other labour-driven jobs on the street. It was a moment to reclaim public spaces for these women who have otherwise been the victims of systemic injustice for decades.

#Bollywood which always portrays #Adivasi and #Nomads as villains, dark, ugly, cruel .. they must understand from @beemji .. how important work can be done by films for the respect, dignity and for walking on the footsteps of true representation of history .. @AnubhutiTrust pic.twitter.com/YDslBthVMf — deepa pawar (@deepapawar6) September 13, 2024

Pa Ranjith’s 'Thangalaan' was a stark reminder of their history and their roots. “I could strongly resonate with the film. The characters, the themes, the dialogues everything had a strong impact on me, “ says Deepa Pawar, an anti-caste feminist and founder of Anubhuti Trust. The trust often organises on-ground events and activities to engage people in conversation about caste and discrimination in society. Previously, the trust has also screened films like 'Kaala', 'Satyashodak' and Deepika Padukone’s 'Chhappaak'. However, 'Thangalaan' was the group’s first theatrical experience.

“For years, mainstream cinema has referred to people from the nomadic tribes, Advisasi as dark, ugly-looking human beings. The characters are largely used to portray inhuman nature, cruelty or even as comic relief,” says Deepa adding that such representation in mainstream media gives them mental

'Thangalaan' that stars Chiyaan Vikram in the titular role also stars Parvathy, Malavika Mohanan and Daniel Caltagirone. It tells the real story of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) when they were discovered by the British, who exploited and looted them for their own purposes.

Towards the end of the film screening, the women in the hall were heard shouting slogans of historic figures Mahatma Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar. “The film does not specifically address these figures but the women in the hall were reminded of their teachings after watching the film. Some women even got emotionla after watching the film,” says Deepa.

Why Thangalaan made for a compelling watch for the Nomadic Tribal women?

Pawar feels the onus is also on the media to change the perception of the tribal people and make people aware of the different communities in society. The injustice faced by tribal communities has been further propagated by mainstream representation. "Cinema is no doubt a powerful medium of communication. In Thangalaan, the word shaitaan is not used in a negative connotation," says Deepa, further explaining how cinema has also been equally responsible in further criminalizing tribal communities. “Words like Chhapri, Duffer, Mawali, have been used as an abuse in mainstream cinema but the truth is all these words are derived from different communities spread out across India.”

Thangalaan’s gender politics is also noteworthy, stressed Pawar. “Tribals come largely from matriarchal society and that ethos is reflected in the film’s narrative where Chiyaan Vikram’s character of Thangalaan is surrounded by women who are vulnerable yet strong and have a say in society.”

"Thangalaan is very caring towards women. Men need to not be like Kabir Singh and Animal. Men can be like Thangalaan," says Pawar talking about impact of gender roles through cinema.

Another aspect that resonated with the women was the debunking of beauty standards. "The film also sends across the message that one need not be of certain skin colour or have a glow to be considered beautiful," Pawar added.