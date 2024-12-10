After an exceptional run at the box office, the movie has made its way to an OTT platform. Thangalaan arrived on the platform without any prior announcement, catching everyone off guard.

Thangalaan releases online

Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan has finally released on an OTT platform. After an exceptional run at the box office, the movie has made its way to Netflix. Following a series of delays and challenges, Thangalaan arrived on the platform without any prior announcement, catching everyone off guard. This news of the Netflix release has sparked excitement among fans, especially those who admire Chiyaan Vikram. Despite critical acclaim, the movie faced multiple delays before its online release.

Thangalaan released on OTT

Reportedly, the delays in Thangalaan's release were due to difficulties in reaching an agreement with the streaming platform. After extended negotiations, the streaming platform and the makers of the film finally dropped the movie on Netflix quietly. This move has left fans thrilled as they now have their movie night plans set with this pleasant surprise.

Thangalaan is yet another cinematic spectacle from the South. It tells the real story of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) when they were discovered by the British, who exploited and looted them for their own purposes. The film continues the South Indian film industry’s trend of bringing unique concepts to audiences, showcasing yet another unusual story.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, Thangalaan, starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in prominent roles, was released worldwide on August 15, 2024, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The Hindi version was released on September 6. The music of the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

When Chiyaan Vikram Called the Film His Most Difficult Role

Describing Thangalaan as the most challenging project of his career, Vikram said at an event in Bengaluru, “I’ve played many unique roles in films like Anniyan and Pithamagan, but Thangalaan is a standout. This is the most difficult film of my career. We encountered numerous challenges in every scene, including injuries during the shoot. Even the romantic scenes were tough.”

He went on to explain, "The real challenge was portraying characters from the British colonial era and indigenous tribes—people we didn’t fully understand. We had to embody them, not just act like them. It felt like we were transported back a century."

To fully prepare for the character, Vikram underwent six months of intense training and significantly reduced his weight. He mentioned that the psychological demands of the role were even more taxing than the physical transformation, with daily filming requiring four to five hours of makeup.