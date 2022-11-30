×
Chunky Panday was detained at a government facility in Azerbaijan during the shoot of Tamil film 'Sardar'

Updated on: 30 November,2022 01:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Not many are aware of the fact that Chunky's official name is Suyash Panday. This fact left the security officials in Baku in a big confusion

Chunky Pandey. Pic/PR


Chunky Panday isn't new to pranks, in fact, he is considered as the most notorious prankster in Bollywood. But tables took an amusing turn when Chunky visited a government facility in Baku, the picturesque capital of Azerbaijan dressed as his character from his first Tamil movie as an antagonist in 'Sardar.'


Not many are aware of the fact that Chunky's official name is Suyash Panday. This fact left the security officials in Baku in a big confusion! Chunky was dressed as his character, making it difficult for the security officials to recognise him. Citing differences in his official name and how he was fondly addressed, and the way he was dressed, way different from his usual self, the officials detained him for an hour at Baku's government facility.



The film sees Chunky Panday play a business conglomerate who prioritised his benefit over the nation. It also amassed a whopping Rs. 100 crore with its release only in Chennai, adding another golden feather in Chunky's cap after 'Saaho's' 400 crore run! As 'Sardar' has been recently released on OTT, Chunky's performance in the movie continues to win accolades.

chunky pandey Entertainment News Regional Cinema News south cinema

