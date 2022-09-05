Breaking News
Tuesday Trivia: Did you know that Chunky Pandey hails from a family of doctors?

Updated on: 06 September,2022 03:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Satish Sundaresan | satish.sundaresan@mid-day.com

This week, we exclusively spoke to the inimitable Chunky, who revealed that his parents were doctors by profession. Besides this, he also revealed a couple of unknown facts about himself as well as the blockbuster film ‘Aankhen’, which had Govinda as his co-star

Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey, who made his Bollywood debut with the hit film ‘Aag Hi Aag’, is one of the veteran actors in showbiz today. After having done serious roles in the initial phase of his career, Chunky gradually moved onto do lighter roles. How can anyone forget his impeccable comic timing along with his co-star Govinda in the blockbuster film ‘Aankhen’, which was directed by David Dhawan


Speaking exclusively to Mid-Day Online, Chunky Pandey revealed that he hailed from a family of doctors. His father Dr. Sharad Panday and his mother Dr. Snehalata Panday were highly qualified doctors.



Also Read: As a punishment, I was told to become a ‘murga’, says Gulshan Grover


While Chunky rubbished the rumor of ‘Aankhen’ being the remake of the hit Kannada movie ‘Kittu Puttu’, he accepted the fact that he was considered to be the lucky mascot for Sunny Deol (in the film 'Paap Ki Duniya'), Anil Kapoor ('Tezaab') and Govinda ('Aankhen'). All of these three films went onto become huge blockbusters at the box-office. 

 
 
 
 
 
Chunky Pandey is married to Bhavna Pandey. Their daughter Ananya Pandey is a well-known Bollywood actress whose last release was ‘Liger’, which had Vijay Deverakonda as her co-star.

 
 
 
 
 
