As a punishment, I was told to become a ‘murga’, says Gulshan Grover

On the occasion of 'Teacher's Day', Gulshan Grover jogged down memory lane and recalled his school days. He also revealed the reason why he was made a ‘murga’ by his teacher
Official Instagram Account of Gulshan Grover
The veteran actor Gulshan Grover needs no introduction. Often referred to as the ‘Bad Man’ of the silver screen, Gulshan has always experimented with his looks in almost every film of his. On the occasion of ‘Teacher’s Day’, Gulshan Grover exclusively spoke to Mid-Day Online wherein he walked the memory lane and also revealed why he was made a ‘murga’ in school.
Who was your favourite teacher in school or college and why?
Looking back… all of them. This also includes the ones who were tough with me!
What is that one thing you have learnt from your teachers, which will remain with you forever?
When a teacher teaches, its their style of teaching and the way of explaining that is something that is bound to help through the rest of one’s life. So, for me, I always admired the impeccable style of teaching of my teachers. This is something which will remain with me forever.
Which was your favourite subject and least favourite subject in school?
My most favourite subject in school was English, while the least favourite was Algebra.
Also Read: Teacher's Day Exclusive! Divyanka Tripathi: Psychology was my favorite subject in school
If you were not an actor, would you have become a teacher?
Not really. I would have definitely been the chairman of a very big foreign company.
In school, were you a front bencher or a last bencher?
Totally a front bencher! I was a very attentive student.
Have you ever got punished by your teachers?
Yes. But, this was because someone misrepresented me and pointed out fingers at me for a mistake that I did not do at all! I was an ideal student in all the ways. It was very difficult to have any bad qualities associated with me.
Is there any punishment in school that you will remember for the rest of your life?
As a punishment for the mistake that I did not do, I was told to become a ‘murga’ by my teacher. I will always remember that. (smiles)
Play Quiz: Is this the first time Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are paired together?