Teacher's Day Exclusive! Divyanka Tripathi: Psychology was my favorite subject in school

Divyanka Tripathi spoke about her favourite teacher on 'Teacher's Day'
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi spoke to mid-day.com on Teacher's Day and opened up about her favourite teacher and memories from college!
Divyanka said, "When I speak about my favorite teacher I immediately remember Late Smt Shashi Rai Madam who was my college principal. She had been my mother and sister's teacher too when they were in college. Rai ma'am was strict and rightfully so! I was already doing pageants and reality shows by the time I was in college. She never stopped me from doing it all but to inculcate the importance of studies in me I was given very unique punishments in case of low attendence. I was told to spend extra time in library, pick any book of my choice, read and understand it thoroughly and explain her the gist of it. Psychology was my favorite subject and thanks to her I got to understand it very differently from how curriculum dictated."
